Community supports local artists in spring art show and sale

The Chestermere Fine Art Guild highlighted the talents of its members at the spring art show and sale.

About 20 artists, including featured artist Lorraine Everett, had been working through the winter to prepare for the spring art show and sale on May 6.

“The show was really good,” artist Ellen Lorne said. “I heard a lot of feedback from people that they loved the art.”

This year, approximately 235 people

visited the art show and sale at the Chestermere recreation centre.

The art show and sale featured acrylic, watercolour, and oil paintings and cards.

“Guild members were really happy with the sales. They felt that the sales were equal to the show last year,” Lorne said. “Everything they felt was very similar to last year.”

More than 20 years ago, Lorne was inspired to start the Chestermere Fine Art Guild while she was painting in her home studio with her friends.

About a year later, artists in the club wanted to show off their art to the community and started the show and sale.

Since then, the art show and sale has become an anticipated community event year after year, giving residents an opportunity to get involved in the community, and artists a chance to connect.

“It gathers artists together to paint, and for the shows, the artists can show off their work, and impress their community with what wonderful work they do,” Lorne said.

“It’s another thing that people in the community can do on a Saturday, they can stop in and bring their kids,” Lorne added. “It’s a community thing.”

The Chestermere Fine Art Guild is looking for new members to join the paint sessions every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the recreation centre.

Lorne encourages anyone interested in joining to visit the members on Thursdays or visit the Chestermere Fine Art Guild’s Facebook page.

“Anyone interested in joining, stop in and see what people are doing, that might help with the decision if they want to join,” Lorne said.