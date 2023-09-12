International Recording Artists Unite to Support Ukraine: Benefit Concert with a Chestermere Connection

Chestermere,

Thank you. My name is Bruce Callow, I am from Brentwood in Calgary but live in Costa Rica.

I am organizing a benefit concert for Ukraine and we are proud to have a very special Canadian band in our team called YYC. YYC’s drummer, Christian Dallaire, is from Chestermere and they will be performing their song in the live streamed concert from his studio in Chestermere. I attach the concert posters and a link to an article about the concert. YYC is a highly skilled Rush tribute band and they will be performing the song “Closer to the Heart.”

Donations for our October 13 benefit concert can be made through the Canadian registered NGO Amigo Relief Missions, at the link below.

In the Optional Message section please write Callow Mission.

(THE ABOVE DETAIL IS SUPER IMPORTANT FOR US TO TRACK OUR DONATIONS)