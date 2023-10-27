Cross-Provincial Human Trafficking Ring Busted: Three Charged in Alberta

In a shocking revelation, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) announced the apprehension of three individuals implicated in a distressing human trafficking case. The suspects, two men and a woman, allegedly lured a Toronto woman into the sex trade, exploiting her vulnerability under the guise of legitimate employment.

The investigation, which unfolded over several months, came to a head on Friday, October 20, when ALERT divulged the details of this harrowing tale. The victim, whose identity remains protected, was ensnared through social media and convinced to relocate to Grande Prairie with promises of a bona fide job. Her journey was funded by the traffickers, a gesture that soon morphed into a nightmare when she was coerced into prostitution to “repay” her travel expenses.

Staff-Sgt. Chris Hayes of ALERT’s human-trafficking unit cautioned the public: “Know who you’re engaging with online. If an offer seems implausibly advantageous, dig deeper. Ask explicit questions, especially if it involves travelling across provinces. It’s crucial to understand what’s expected of you.”

The breakthrough came in May when the woman, after an unspecified period of exploitation, managed to break free and reached out to the Toronto Police Service. Her courage set the wheels of justice in motion, culminating in the arrests on September 19, aided by the Grande Prairie RCMP.

The accused — Romeo Spence, 23; Andre Wright, 46; and Hipai Bangisa, 29 — face serious charges, including human trafficking and procuring. Additional allegations involve drug possession with intent to traffic, uttering threats, and identity theft, underscoring the operation’s nefarious nature.

Despite the gravity of their crimes, all three were released from custody, with court appearances for Bangisa and Wright set for October 23, and Spence on November 2. The investigation also led to the search of two residences, where cash, a truck, and cocaine valued at over $30,000 were confiscated.

While the suspects are based in Grande Prairie, authorities suspect their network might extend province-wide. This case serves as a stark reminder of the lurking dangers in the digital age, where malevolent intentions can be veiled by a screen, and exploitation is merely a click away. Chestermere residents, like all Albertans, must remain vigilant and wary of too-good-to-be-true propositions, a lesson bitterly learned from this unsettling episode.