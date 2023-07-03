Doctors call for investigation and an apology over decision about Dr Deena Hinshaw

In an event that has drawn considerable attention from the Chestermere medical community, over a hundred doctors from all over Alberta have publicly voiced their concern via an open letter. The letter addresses a decision to withdraw a job offer previously extended to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who served as the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Hinshaw was expected to join the Indigenous Wellness Core, a division of Alberta Health Services centred on Indigenous healthcare. However, her appointment was abruptly rescinded.

Last week, CBC News revealed that the incident provoked the resignation of the group’s medical director, Dr. Esther Tailfeathers. Tailfeathers expressed her profound frustration with the course of events as the cause behind her decision to step down.

The concerned doctors directed their open letter to Dr. John Cowell, the head administrator of Alberta Health Services, and Premier Danielle Smith. They contend that the situation has strained the rapport between physicians and the provincial administration, to the detriment of Albertans, especially those belonging to Indigenous communities.

The doctors are calling for a thorough investigation into the ethical and integrity aspects of Dr. Hinshaw’s sudden removal. They are also urging for an official apology to be issued to both Dr. Hinshaw and Dr. Tailfeathers.

Dr. Hinshaw, who was at the forefront of Alberta’s healthcare response during the COVID-19 pandemic, was dismissed by Smith shortly after she assumed the premier’s office.