Electric Highway Festival welcomes bands to Calgary 

The Electric Highway Festival brought an eclectic mix of bands to Calgary for three packed days of music.

From March 23 until March 25, bands from British Columbia throughout the prairies returned to Dickens to celebrate music.

“Calgary’s Electric Highway Festival has wrapped up for 2023 and it was a resounding success according to festival organizers,” a festival press release said.

Calgary’s Citizen Rage played at The Electric Highway Festival. Photo/The Electric Highway Festival

The release described the festival as a fully immersive experience that offers more than just music, but also art, and vendor exposition.

“Three days of killer bands, rad artists, and fuzzy vibes at Dickens in downtown Calgary,” the release said. “The 2023 edition of the festival focused on Desert Rock and Metal, Doom, Sludge, and Heavy Psych and had expanded to include some punk and hardcore bands as well.”

The festival featured California headliners Sasquatch, bringing their fuzzy, desert rock and heavy psych sound with support from Vancouver’s La Chinga.

Vancouver’s La Chinga returned to Calgary for the Electric Highway Festival from March 23 until March 25. Photo/The Electric Highway Festival

Edmonton and Vancouver’s Black Mastiff returned to the festival with support from Calgary’s Gone Cosmic, Lethbridge’s HypnoPilot and Calgary’s Citizen Rage.

Additional bands include Space Queen, Tebby & the Heavy, The Basement Paintings, Owls & Eagles, Set & Stoned, Molten Lava, No More Moments, Father Moon, Musing, and The Astral Prophets.

The festival was one of the first large-scale events to be shut down at the beginning of the pandemic and after many months of health and travel restrictions, made a comeback to Calgary.

This year’s festival included bands that were set to play in the 2020 event.

Californian headliners Sasquatch, brought their fuzzy, desert rock and heavy psych sound to Calgary for The Electric Highway Festival. Photo/The Electric Highway Festival

​Without the support of a festival restart grant from Factor Canada, the festival wouldn’t have made a comeback this year.

“After the pandemic cancellation and financial losses, the boost has really allowed the festival to continue and move forward,” the release said.