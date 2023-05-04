Enterprising Women Contest May 1st – June 13th

Chestermere Radio (CFTR the Rogue) is running a contest for female owned/managed businesses in our listening area, from the Bow to the Badlands. The winner will receive $2500 of advertising across our platforms of our website, digital news magazine, and radio.
Anyone from the public can nominate a business.
Please include the Business Name, community, and the reason you are nominating them. Nominations will be posted daily on the Radio station’s Facebook page.
Feel free to nominate yourself!
- The contest runs from May 1st until June 13th.
- The winner will be announced on the Laid Back on the Lake show Wednesday June 14th at 2:00 PM mountain time.
Nominations will be put into a (virtual) hat until June 13th and the one winner will be drawn at random to get $2500 of advertising in our digital magazine, website, and radio products. There is no cash redemption value for this contest.
All nominators and nominees must be a follower of our Facebook page and a subscriber to our digital magazine. (It is easy to sign-up and free!)
For links and entry form visit the contest page over on CFTR – The Rogue website.
