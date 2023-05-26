Enterprising Women Contest

Nominate someone you know NOW

Chestermere Radio (CFTR the Rogue) is running a contest for female owned/managed business in our listening area from the Bow to the Badlands where the winner will receive $2500 of advertising across our platforms of our website, digital news magazine, and radio.
Anyone from the public can nominate the business. Please include the Business Name, community , and the reason you are nominating them and we will place the nominations daily on our Facebook page.
Feel free to nominate yourself!
( https://facebook.com/chestermereradio )
The contest runs from May 1st until June 13th. The winner will be announced on the Laid Back on the Lake show Wednesday June 14th at 2:00 PM mountain time.
Nominations will be put into a (virtual) hat until June 13th and the one winner will be drawn at random to get $2500 of advertising in our digital magazine, website, and radio products. There is no cash redemption value for this contest.
All nominators and nominees must be a subscriber to our digital magazine and a follower of our Facebook page. It is easy to sign-up and free.

https://facebook.com/chestermereradio
Send your nominations to : contests@anchormedia.ca

Good Luck!

