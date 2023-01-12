Gleichen RCMP investigating a fatal pedestrian collision

19 hours ago
129 Views
1 Min Read

RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner are working to determine the identity of the pedestrian.

The Gleichen RCMP is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Siksika Nation.

On Jan. 9, Gleichen RCMP received a report that there was a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 901 in Siksika Nation.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they located a deceased woman.

The deceased was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who will work with the RCMP to determine the identity, a Gleichen RCMP media release.

RCMP was on the scene for several hours, working with a collision analyst who was investigating the collision.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene uninjured.

The Gleichen RCMP will continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

