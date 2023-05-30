Home cooling expert shares how to get homes summer ready

Home cooling expert, Simon Bernath, is sharing tips with homeowners on how to get their homes summer ready.

“With summer just a few weeks away, many homeowners aren’t thinking about air conditioning just yet, but now is the perfect time to make sure it’s ready when you need it,” a Newsworthy Press release said.

Instead of waiting for an unexpected heat wave, Bernath is encouraging homeowners to check that their air conditioning unit is ready before they need it.

The first step in getting your air conditioning unit summer ready is to remove the winterized cover.

“Your air conditioner cannot function properly with this cover on,” Bernath said. “It’s also important to remove the cover to make sure no pests or rodents have tried nesting inside during the cold winter months.”

When the winterization cover is removed, Bernath encourages homeowners to check the filters.

“It’s vital that you check and replace your air filters. Having clogged air filters can be bad for your air conditioner,” Bernath said. “It lowers the efficiency of your unit and will make it more difficult to run.”

Having an air conditioner that is less efficient, also means paying more in energy bills when the air conditioner is running.

“By checking your air conditioner filters, you can potentially save a bit of money or at least improve home comfort due to better airflow,” Bernath said.

Clogged air filters can also impact the health of anyone in the home, as the filters trap dirty particles and prevent them from circulating throughout the home. However, if the filter is dirty, it might not stop the particles, resulting in allergies and sickness.

“To prevent this from happening, check your air filters which should be located on your furnace, and replace them, when necessary,” Bernath said.

He suggests replacing the air filters at least every six months.

Along with replacing air filters, it’s important to find and patch any leaks.

“If you have any issues with your air ducts, the airflow will be reduced, and your home will not cool itself efficiently,” Bernath said.

Exposed ductwork can be patched with duct tape, or with a specialized airborne sealant.

Bernath encourages homeowners to also check for leaks inside the home, as cool air will escape from cracks in walls or gaps around windows and doors.

“If you seal these cracks and properly insulate your home, it will prevent you from wasting the cool air during the summer,” Bernath said. “If you have noticed that your home isn’t as cool as it should be, this is one of the first things you should check.”

Before using the air conditioning unit, homeowners should clean the unit, including the condenser coils, and fan, as leaves and debris can get stuck in the unit during the fall and winter months.

Coolant lines or refrigerant lines should also be checked, to ensure the unit is running properly.

Bernath explained that an occasional problem is a coolant line leak from mechanical damage.

“Not only does this keep your home from getting cool, but it can also be dangerous. Refrigerant is toxic, especially for children and pets, so leaks in your coolant lines need to be fixed as soon as possible,” he said.

After cleaning and checking the air conditioning unit for problems, it’s time to test the unit.

“If you don’t notice any strange sounds or problems, you are in good shape,” Bernath said. “If you do notice any problems, it might be time to call a professional HVAC maintenance company.”