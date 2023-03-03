Langdon RCMP inviting residents to town hall meeting

The Strathmore-Langdon RCMP is inviting Langdon and surrounding Rocky View County residents to a community town hall.

The town hall will allow residents to share their comments and concerns about policing issues in the area and provide input which will be used to assist with planning policing priorities for 2023/24.

“Town Halls are a great way to connect with local residents and community leaders to talk about policing priorities and community needs,” an RCMP press release said.

The town hall will be hosted at the Sarah Thompson School, 4 Street NE in Langdon, on March 9, and 6 p.m.

RCMP members look forward to meeting with members of the public.