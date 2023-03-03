Langdon RCMP inviting residents to town hall meeting

9 hours ago
105 Views
1 Min Read
Langdon RCMP inviting residents to town hall meeting
The Strathmore-Langdon RCMP is inviting Langdon and surrounding Rocky View County residents to a community town hall at the Sarah Thompson School on March 9 at 6 p.m. Photo/Metro

Langdon and Rocky View County residents are encouraged to share their concerns, and suggestions on policing priorities.

The Strathmore-Langdon RCMP is inviting Langdon and surrounding Rocky View County residents to a community town hall. 

The town hall will allow residents to share their comments and concerns about policing issues in the area and provide input which will be used to assist with planning policing priorities for 2023/24.

“Town Halls are a great way to connect with local residents and community leaders to talk about policing priorities and community needs,” an RCMP press release said.

The town hall will be hosted at the Sarah Thompson School, 4 Street NE in Langdon, on March 9, and 6 p.m.

RCMP members look forward to meeting with members of the public. 

About the author

View All Posts
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Do you have a news tip or story idea for the Chestermere Anchor? We'd like to hear from you. Contact us

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

1

inherit