Library ramping up spring programming

The Chestermere Public Library is offering a variety of programs for Chestermere and area residents this spring.

From book clubs, reading and after-school programs, to art nights, a knit and crochet club, and game nights, there is a wide range of programs for residents of all ages.

Programs officially start on April 24 and are open until registration is full.

“Programs are free to anyone, they don’t need to have a library card to attend a program,” Community Librarian Jackson Longworth said.

The library is offering the Reading Buddies program, designed for children in Grades 1 to Grade 3, who will get paired with a team volunteer to help them build confidence in their reading.

“Creating a hospitable atmosphere can be useful for kids who have trouble reading,” Longworth said. “Presenting it in a friendly environment, and a lower-stakes environment can be really helpful in that way.”

In addition to Reading Buddies, the library is also offering the Novel Book Club, and the Graphic Novel and Manga Club, giving more opportunities for residents to learn together.

“It helps strengthen the community, all of our after-school programs on top of the ability to learn, it gives kids the opportunity to meet new people and expand their brain in different ways,” Longworth said.

The library is offering Chess Sunday this spring. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join for free play. Photo/Jackson Longworth

He noted, library programs are vital for the community because it gives residents an opportunity to connect with each other.

“We’re so much more than a collection of books. One of the incredible things about libraries is that we are a fantastic resource for anyone, we’re a free space where you can come,” Longworth said. “That makes us a really important place in the community, where you can come and just be.”

Longworth explained the library is not only a place that has books, but also a place where people can connect, build their own skills, build community, gain knowledge, and discover something new.

“We’re coming out of the height of COVID, where people were isolating, those psychological effects of isolation can last a really long time, and have a significant impact on people,” Longworth said. “Giving people opportunities to meet people their age, to connect, and to build more social networks is really valuable.”

Along with offering a range of programs, the library is continuing to offer the main collection, parenting to-go kits, the inclusivity collection, computer access, borrowable iPads and WiFi hotspots, and test drive a hobby kits.

The Chestermere Public Library is offering art nights, game nights, after-school reading programs, and book clubs this spring. Photo/Jackson Longworth

The library is also working to remove barriers for residents to access the library’s programs and services by ending all fines.

“It’s really useful because it removes a barrier to access the library. We really want to ensure people are able to use the library regardless of their circumstances,” Longworth said. “We’re very happy to remove fines so that no longer is standing in people’s way in terms of using the library.”

The item hold shelf has also been moved into the main library area, giving residents an opportunity to check out their items themselves.

“We’re really happy to be doing this, and to help people save time. We’re trying to offer people more options on how to access the library,” Longworth said.