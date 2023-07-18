Meta’s Threads Experiences Decline in Engagement

Meta’s newest social media platform Threads, a supposed contender to Twitter, has reportedly seen a marked decline in user engagement and time spent on the app since its groundbreaking debut that attracted 100 million users in the first week. Local Chestermere social media users and tech enthusiasts have been keeping a close eye on these developments.

Data from marketing intelligence firm Sensor Tower and Similarweb reveals that Threads has experienced a decrease in daily active users since its initial success. Anthony Bartolacci, managing director at Sensor Tower, informed news outlets that despite the unprecedented initial hype around Threads, there has been a substantial drop in growth and engagement.

Bartolacci highlighted that on Tuesday and Wednesday following the launch, the daily active users on Threads decreased by approximately 20% from Saturday. Simultaneously, average time spent on the app plunged by 50%, from 20 minutes to merely 10 minutes.

“Despite the launch hype, Threads will need a stronger value proposition than simply being ‘Twitter, but without Elon Musk,’” Bartolacci stated, suggesting that the platform’s future remains uncertain despite the backing of Meta and integration with Instagram.

On the same lines, Similarweb’s data mirrors Sensor Tower’s findings. Threads’ daily active users plummeted more than 25% from its July 7 peak to Monday for Android phone users worldwide. Meanwhile, the average usage time for users dropped from roughly 20 minutes on July 6 to just above 8 minutes on July 10.

“We noticed a dip in engagement over the weekend, estimating that Threads had 36.6 million active users on Android on Monday,” David Carr, senior insights manager at Similarweb, reported.

However, there is still a silver lining for Threads. Carr revealed that Twitter’s web traffic had dipped since Threads’ launch, which could potentially influence Twitter’s user base in the future.

“Initial indicators show that Threads has potential to take a substantial portion of Twitter’s user base, especially as the Threads team begins to introduce key features like hashtags and topical search,” Carr concluded.

While Chestermere’s digital community awaits further developments, the potential of Threads still holds promise despite the initial engagement decline.