MLA Chantelle de Jong appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Affordability and Utilities

(CHESTERMERE-STRATHMORE, AB) July 14, 2023: Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Chantelle de Jonge was appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Affordability and Utilities, reporting to the Minister of Affordability and Utilities, on July 13, 2023.

“I want to thank Premier Danielle Smith for appointing me as the Parliamentary Secretary for Affordability and Utilities. With the cost of living on the rise, we need

more people in government advocating on behalf of the interests of Albertans to ensure the financial stability and wellbeing for people across our province,” said De Jonge.