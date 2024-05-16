Gil McGowan Exits Alberta NDP Leadership

In a surprising turn in the Alberta NDP leadership race, candidate Gil McGowan has announced his withdrawal, citing the steep final installment of the $60,000 entrance fee as the decisive factor in his decision. His exit comes at a time when the Alberta New Democratic Party reports a record-breaking membership of over 85,000, a significant increase from just 20,000 in December.

The surge in party membership reflects a heightened political engagement among Albertans and sets a new record for voter eligibility in the party’s history. This enthusiasm has been mirrored in the robust lineup of candidates vying to succeed Rachel Notley, who in January declared her intention to step down as party leader.

The leadership contest now narrows to four candidates: Edmonton MLAs Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse and Sarah Hoffman, Calgary MLA Kathleen Ganley, and the widely regarded front-runner, former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi. Earlier in March, MLA Rakhi Pancholi also exited the race, throwing her support behind Nenshi.

McGowan, who serves as the president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, expressed pride in the party’s robust membership drive despite his departure. “This is a real testament to both the hard work and vision of all the candidates and also the strong desire among so many Albertans to build a viable alternative to the United Conservative Party,” McGowan stated in his withdrawal announcement on May 13th.

His decision was foreshadowed during a leadership debate on Saturday, where he openly solicited financial support to continue his campaign. “If I don’t raise another $50,000 soon, I’m toast,” he remarked, highlighting the financial pressures associated with sustaining a competitive political campaign.

The Alberta NDP is set to announce the results of its leadership race on June 22, marking a significant milestone in the party’s effort to rally support and redefine its leadership as it prepares for future electoral challenges. As the contest continues, the remaining candidates are expected to intensify their campaigns, each aiming to capitalize on the unprecedented level of engagement among party members.

