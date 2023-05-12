Provincial election candidate nominations close

Candidate nominations have closed for the 2023 provincial election.

“Returning officers have just finalized their review and acceptance of nomination papers that were received before the 2 p.m., deadline,” said Glen Resler, Chief Electoral Officer. “The final candidate list is now available on the Elections Alberta website.”

There are 14 registered political parties and 349 nominated candidates, a government of Alberta press release said.

Visit the Elections Alberta website for the full list of registered candidates.

Albertans can vote in person on May 29 at their assigned voting place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., or in advance between May 23 and May 27 at an advance voting location.

Special ballot voting is available at Election Alberta head office in Edmonton, the voters’ local returning office, or by mail for Albertans who are unable to vote in advance or on election day, due to a physical disability, absence from the electoral division, being an election officer, living in a remote area, or being displaced by an emergency or disaster, the release said.

Albertans receiving support from treatment centres, hospitals, supportive living, long-term care facilities, shelters and community support centres can vote at a mobile voting station if available.

More information on voting options and where to vote is available on the Elections Alberta website.