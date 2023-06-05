Provincial government ends state of emergency

The government of Alberta ended the provincial state of emergency on June 3.

Although the state of emergency has expired, efforts will continue for communities where residents remain evacuated.

“Wildfires are still burning in many parts of northern Alberta, and hundreds of people are still away from their homes. Although the provincial state of emergency is expiring, we will continue to use all of our resources to fight these fires and protect communities. No community will be left behind, and all the resources of the provincial government will continue to be available to those who need it,” Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said.

The provincial government is working with local authorities and other agencies to ensure the province has the resources needed for the remainder of the wildfire season, a government of Alberta press release said.

By declaring a state of emergency, the provincial government has a higher level of intergovernmental coordination, access to emergency funds, and the ability to mobilize support to work with municipalities, organizations, and businesses to support evacuated residents.

“The Alberta Emergency Management Agency leads the coordination and cooperation of all organizations involved in emergencies and disasters in the province and oversees all emergency and disaster prevention, preparedness and responses,” the release said.

Albertans who have been evacuated or are returning to their homes are encouraged to follow updates from local authorities.

Evacuees are asked to register at a local reception centre or online.

To prevent more wildfires from starting, find any bans or restrictions.