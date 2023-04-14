Provincial government investment keeping food on the table

The provincial government has invested half of the allocated funds promised to food banks.

In November, Alberta’s government announced a $20 million investment over two years to support food banks and food security organizations.

Since then, $10 million has been distributed to more than 200 organizations.

“After hearing from those representing food banks in Alberta, we knew our government needed to act. These grants are ensuring that food banks and other organizations big and small can carry out the incredible work they do. Our government is proud to be partnered with so many individuals dedicated to supporting those in need,” said Jeremy Nixon, Minister for Seniors, Community and Social Services.

“As we continue to see unprecedented demand for emergency food support, Albertans across the province are benefiting from the Government of Alberta’s investments into food security. It takes government, communities, organizations and individuals all coming together to fight hunger and its root causes,” said Melissa From, president and CEO of the Calgary Food Bank.

In addition to the funding announcement, the provincial government also announced grant streams for food banks in November.

The Food Bank Grant was awarded to 109 food banks with $2.8 million in funding, 76 organizations were provided up to $50,000 through the Food Security Grant, and 113 organizations will be provided donation matching funds up to $50,000 through the Donation Matching Grant, a government of Alberta press release said.

Along with the grants, the provincial government is providing $510,000 to Food Banks Alberta.

The funding will be used to provide training to food bank staff, develop an improved data system and enable bulk food purchases, the release said.

“Food Banks Alberta and organizations across the province are grateful for the support from Alberta’s government. We are encouraged by their actions to address food insecurity and the issues Albertans are facing today,” said Arianna Scott, CEO of Food Banks Alberta.