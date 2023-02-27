Provincial government proposes record health care investment

The provincial government is proposing funding for Alberta’s primary health care system in the upcoming budget.

If passed, Budget 2023 would invest $2 billion to improve primary health care, a government of Alberta media release said.

The investment would include funding for Primary Care Networks, payments to family doctors, funding to modernize primary health care, and investments to enhance technology systems.

Primary health care is the first point of contact Albertans have with the health care system, and includes family doctors, nurse practitioners, pharmacists and public health nurses.

“The significant budget investment we’re proposing would make a tremendous difference in modernizing and strengthening Alberta’s primary health care system. I’m excited to move forward on areas that were identified and thank the panel members and everyone who has provided input so far into this very critical work,” Minister of Health Jason Copping said.

Modernizing Alberta’s Primary Care System (MAPS), and Indigenous advisory panels have presented interim reports to Copping for funding to implement early opportunities for investing in primary care.

“Alberta has the best front-line health care workers in the world. Alberta’s government is committed to ensuring Albertans get the care they need when they need it. This includes First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples so they have equitable access to culturally safe and appropriate primary health care services, no matter where they live in Alberta,” the release said.

“Indigenous people today still encounter many challenges when it comes to equitable access to quality health care. As CEO of Siksika Health Services and a Siksika Nation member myself, I know that the right solutions come from within the community. These investments are an important step towards ensuring that culturally safe, primary health care services are designed and delivered by Indigenous Peoples,” said Naa Taoyi Piita Wo Taan, Dr. Tyler White, CEO, Siksika Health Services and chair, MAPS Indigenous panel.

“Working closely with the Alberta Medical Association, PCNs and other primary health care leaders across the province, the panels are addressing major issues, identifying key areas for improvement and recommending new opportunities and ways to ramp up existing strengths in the system,” the release said.

Allocated funding will help implement recommendations from MAPS strategic advisory and Indigenous panels, including strategic activities with tangible outcomes that are expected to address long-standing challenges when trying to access primary health care.

“I am proud of the strategic advisory panel’s work to identify early opportunities to invest in Alberta’s primary health care system. These measures represent an important bridge to stabilize the primary health care system, support health care workers and ultimately provide better care to Albertans,” Dr. Janet Reynolds, co-chair, of the MAPS strategic advisory panel said.

Copping expects the panels to present completed reports by the spring, which will be used as a framework for the delivery of primary health care in the province.

With a renewed focus on primary health care, the province’s health care system is expected to be less dependent on emergency care and hospitalizations, and bring better health outcomes for Albertans, the release said.

“Primary Care Networks play a vital role in supporting family doctors and clinics to provide timely and appropriate team-based health care that meets the needs of patients. We look forward to working collaboratively with our many partners to identify innovative solutions to strengthening the quality and appropriateness of care, and ensuring patients have access to the care they need in the communities in which they live and work,” executive director, South Calgary Primary Care Network Melina Dharma-Wardene said.

If the proposed funding is passed, $125 million would be allocated to implementing the recommendations from MAPS, $40 million to support PCNs, $27 million to PCNs to provide for an anticipated increase of patients, and $12 million to support IT systems.

“We welcome the minister’s announcement around MAPS early actions. The actions signal the value of family physicians and the support they receive from PCNs to care for Albertans. PCNs remain committed partners in health care transformation,” PCN physician lead, Calgary Zone and member, MAPS oversight committee Ernst Greyvenstein said.