RCMP respond to semi-truck collision outside of Chestermere

Jan. 20 at 6:36 a.m.

Chestermere and Strathmore RCMP responded to a multiple semi-truck collision early Friday morning.

On Jan. 20 at approximately 3 a.m., RCMP was dispatched to a collision where a semi-truck hauling a herbicide collided with two other semi-trucks parked along the shoulder of the highway.

One fatality was reported as a result of the collision, an RCMP media release said.

RCMP, EMS, and fire services were on the scene, while traffic was redirected for several hours.

Both lanes of Highway 1, westbound at Paradise Road (Range Road 282) were affected by the collision.

Westbound traffic was redirected to the Chestermere exit to Highway 1A, and 17th Avenue SE through Chestermere.

The area was not passable, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The RCMP collision reconstructionist and Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) are assisting Chestermere and Strathmore RCMP detachments with the investigation.

UPDATE: Jan. 20 at 9:44 a.m.

The Strathmore RCMP and collision reconstructionist are still on the scene of the collision.

Westbound lanes are still closed and are expected to be closed for another three hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Alberta Environment will be attending to the clean-up of the herbicide the semi-truck was hauling.

Another update is expected.