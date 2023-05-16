Remains of Chestermere woman found in Banff National Park

Calgary Police Services (CPS) have identified human remains in Banff National Park, as a Chestermere woman who went missing in 2020.

On July 21, 2020, Vida Smith met with Kevin Barton, a.k.a. Chris Lee, and was later reported missing after she didn’t return to her home in Chestermere.

On July 30, 2020, investigators located Barton/Lee, took him into custody and searched a residence related to the investigation.

At that time, CPS said detectives had exhausted the investigation based on evidence and believed Smith was killed.

On July 31, 2020, CPS charged Barton/ Lee with one count of manslaughter.

“Since then, we have worked tirelessly to locate Smith’s remains,” a CPS press release said.

In October 2022, CPS received information about a possible location. However, due to weather conditions and terrain in the area, police were not able to conduct a search during the winter.

On May, 9 officers revisited the site, located near a rest stop off the eastbound Trans-Canada Highway, east of Banff, where they located the remains.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and confirmed the remains belonged to Smith.

As Barton/Lee was convicted of manslaughter, no further information is expected.