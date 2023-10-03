RMSO Ushers in a New Era of Music with “New Horizons – New World”

The Polaris Centre for the Performing Arts in Balzac is alive with anticipation as the Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra (RMSO) gears up for its season premiere, “New Horizons – New World,” set for Sept. 30.

Chestermere’s own Leela Aheer, former MLA and now a dedicated RMSO board member, commented, “This season embodies the spirit of land, heritage, and our collective responsibility. It’s a poignant reflection on the narratives that shape us.”

Emphasizing the season’s thematic depth, RMSO founder and conductor Carlos Foggin said, “Coinciding with the day of Truth and Reconciliation, the inaugural concert is a tribute to the land and its stories.”

The musical journey commences with Czech maestro Bedrich Smetana’s “The Moldau,” evoking serene visions of the Bohemian forests and the flowing river that courses through the Czech heartland. Michael Horwood, a celebrated Canadian composer, brings North America to the limelight with “The National Parks Suite,” a composition that pays homage to some of the continent’s most treasured national parks.

Foggin highlighted the unique setup for “The National Parks Suite,” noting, “With nearly a quarter of the stage dominated by percussion instruments, audiences are in for a diverse auditory experience, from the subtle scratch of sandpaper to the pronounced clang of metal chains.”

Antonín Dvorak’s revered “Symphony No. 9 From the New World” encapsulates the grandeur of the American landscape. Drawing inspiration from Dvorak’s time in the U.S. during the 1890s, the piece paints a vivid picture of the vast American vistas, laced with indigenous melodies.

Delving deeper into the composition, RMSO’s official statement reveals, “Dvorak’s ‘The Largo’ from Symphony No. 9 draws inspiration from the tales of Hiawatha’s expansive journey across the American plains.”

The RMSO’s 2023-24 calendar is an exquisite melange of melodies, boasting three concerto soloists, five symphonies, a youth competition, and events like the “Show Your Love” Valentine’s Date Night Gala.

Highlighting the family-oriented approach of RMSO, Foggin mentioned, “Our matinees and the Mini Maestros program are tailored to provide families with a relaxed musical experience, away from the concerns of school nights.”

November witnesses the youth concerto competition, with the winner earning a coveted spot in the Mozart’s birthday celebration come January. The season unfolds with the festive melodies of Classical Christmas in December, leading up to the Valentine’s gala in February and concluding with the Big & Bold series in May.

Looking back, Foggin enthused about the previous season’s success, stating, “Last season set the bar high with its soloists and new additions to the orchestra. This year, we’re poised to elevate the musical experience, with a dynamic ensemble of young, talented musicians.”

Aheer added, “This season is a testament to RMSO’s dedication to enriching our community with world-class performances. Chestermere is in for a treat.”