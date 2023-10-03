Road Rage Incident Causes Panic Outside Calgary Airport

Tensions flared just outside Calgary International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, leaving Chestermere residents and the broader community concerned. A road rage altercation reportedly escalated to gunfire, causing minor injuries to one individual.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., the incident erupted near the airport’s cellphone lot, as confirmed by both the Calgary Police Service (CPS) and a social media update from the airport. The CPS swiftly took one person into custody linked to the episode, and a victim received treatment for minor gunshot injuries.

An EMS spokesperson further clarified that two individuals were transported to a hospital with injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

The CPS, in their official statement, sought to allay any heightened public concerns. “There is no threat to public safety, and the incident did not occur inside the airport. This is believed to be a targeted incident,” the release stated, while also mentioning that their investigation continues.

As the story unfolds, on September 28, details emerged about the arrested individual. Ethan Zakariyya El-Khatib, 24, faces multiple charges. These include attempted murder with a firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, possessing a restricted firearm, possessing a prohibited device, and possessing a firearm with the serial number removed. El-Khatib remains in custody and is set to make a court appearance on October 2.

This alarming incident represents the 76th shooting in Calgary for the year, as noted by officials during the Calgary Police Commission meeting on September 27th. With the frequency of such events on the rise, Chestermere residents and the broader community remain watchful and concerned.