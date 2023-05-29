Rocky View Schools requests UCP candidate retract school construction funding statements

Rocky View Schools (RVS) is requesting United Conservative Party (UCP) Airdrie-Cochrane candidate Peter Guthrie retract and clarify misleading budget information.

On May 26, RVS board chair Norma Lang sent a letter to Guthrie addressing the board’s concerns, and requesting he retract and clarify public comments regarding school construction funding approvals in Budget 2023.

“The RVS board of trustees believes it is important to publicly clarify inaccurate information recently stated by Mr. Peter Guthrie about our school division as it relates to funding for school projects,” an RVS press release said. “On two recent occasions, Mr. Guthrie accused the RVS board and administration of lying to parents about the capital approvals received from the provincial government in Budget 2023.”

On March 9, RVS families received an email from the school board explaining that RVS was not included in the school projects approved for construction funding in 2023.

“The board of trustees for RVS received the disappointing news that the Alberta government did not include our division in the school projects approved for 2023 construction funding. The board is frustrated with this decision and the challenges it creates across the communities we serve,” the email said.

RVS was granted design funding for an elementary school in Airdrie, and preliminary planning funding for three schools in Airdrie, Cochrane, and Chestermere.

“Additional schools in our communities remain a future hope,” the email said. “With school construction funding pushed into the future, we are hopeful to receive news soon that the government has approved our request for 32 modular classrooms, needed now more than ever as temporary spaces for our students.”

RVS welcomes more than 1,000 students every year, and the board of trustees have been working to advocate for construction funding, as opening a new school can take up to four years.

Advocacy efforts have included the board meeting with provincial and municipal governments, school councils, community leaders, families, and staff to raise awareness of the need for more student space.

“Many of our families began sharing their stories, creating a community-wide effort to have our voices heard,” the email said. “It is important that we continue to voice our space needs to the government to get approvals for construction funding and temporary modular classrooms in our communities.”

RVS expressed their gratitude for the work and dedication of RVS administration and school staff who find creative temporary solutions to ongoing space challenges.

“We thank our parents, guardians, staff and the community for your support and we ask for your understanding and patience as we continue to advocate for space for students and work together on interim space solutions,” the email said.

In the letter to Guthrie, Lang noted the board has been honest, factual, and consistent with information shared about the status of school capital plan requests.

Lang went on to explain that although RVS was not included in approved school projects for 2023 construction funding, the school division was granted design funding and preliminary planning funding for four projects.

“Your accusation that we lied to our parents is not true. We were factual in the communication that we received no construction funding in Budget 2023 for these four projects,” Lang said. “Mr. Guthrie, we request that you retract and clarify that RVS did not lie to parents as there was no construction funding approvals for any of these four projects received for RVS in Budget 2023.”

She added, “The board believes to uphold the trust of our families, staff, students, and stakeholders it is important that we clarify this information publicly.”

Visit the RVS website for more information about the need for student space.