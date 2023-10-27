Rockyview School Board votes to appoint ad hoc committee to name new Langdon school

The Rocky View Schools (RVS) board of trustees convened on Thursday, October 19, to address the important task of naming the upcoming Langdon school, set to welcome students in time for the September 2024 school year.

In line with established naming conventions, the RVS board contemplated the formation of an ad hoc naming committee dedicated to the new Langdon school.

Superintendent of Schools, Greg Luterbach, revealed that naming for new educational institutions is traditionally entrusted to an ad hoc committee. In a bid to inform parents, guardians, and community members about this process, RVS conducted a meeting on October 17, where Luterbach articulated the intention to formally establish the committee before the RVS board.

Participation in the committee is expected to be promoted through school newsletters, with an ideal composition of five to seven individuals from the Langdon area. Committee members may include community stakeholders or parents and guardians with a vested interest in the Langdon community.

Luterbach noted, “We have to look at who expresses interest, then we have to pick…based on a combination of representation from across the region.” While the ideal committee size hovers around five to seven members, if a larger number, say 12, express interest, RVS would be open to accommodating the additional contributors.

Ward 2 Trustee Shelley Kinley, who represents Langdon on the board of trustees, played a pivotal role in initiating discussions about the naming committee on October 19. Kinley stressed the importance of having committee members well-acquainted with the area to ensure accurate representation.

Once convened, the ad hoc committee will commence discussions to propose, deliberate, and ultimately select potential names for the new school. RVS has set February 1, 2024, as the deadline for submitting name suggestions. The committee’s primary focus will be to engage the community, review suggestions, and present two finalized options for the board’s consideration.

Trustee Kinley expressed her eagerness to establish the committee and acknowledged the challenge of coordinating meetings, especially during a busy month like December.

The naming of the new Langdon school is the primary focus for February, with discussions about naming the outdoor sports area scheduled for a later date, to be addressed separately by the board.

In a formal vote, the RVS board unanimously approved the creation of the ad hoc committee tasked with the responsibility of naming the new school. Trustee Kinley expressed her satisfaction with the board’s decision, acknowledging the slightly extended timeline while emphasizing the importance of thorough deliberation in the naming process.