Chestermere Community Gathers for Annual On-Water Boat Show at Chestermere Landing

CHESTERMERE, Alberta — The shores of Chestermere Landing buzzed with excitement this weekend as the annual On-Water Boat Show returned, offering residents a unique opportunity to experience some of the latest high-end boats firsthand. Organized by Olympic Marine & Recreation, this highly anticipated event, held twice a year in June and July, has become a staple for boating enthusiasts and the local community alike.

This year’s show, which took place on July 20 and 21, featured between 15 to 20 boat demos from top brands such as Centurion, Supreme Boats, and Crownline, MB . The highlight, however, was the introduction of new models from Bentley, known for their luxurious and innovative designs.

“Our goal is to give the public a chance to experience high-end boats and to foster a sense of community,” said Kyle Mulligan, one of the event organizers. “It’s not just about showcasing boats; it’s about bringing people together to enjoy the water and the camaraderie that comes with it.”

Attendees were treated to hourly show specials on brand new boats, making it an opportune time for prospective buyers to secure the best deals of the year. The event also featured free BBQ and refreshments, with lunch served from 11 AM until 2 PM, adding to the festive atmosphere.

“We’ve seen a fantastic turnout this weekend,” Mulligan added. “The feedback from the public has been overwhelmingly positive, and it’s wonderful to see families and friends enjoying themselves and learning more about boating.”

Local dealers, including Gilligan’s Boat Sales Ltd. and Absolut Watersports Ltd., were on hand to provide detailed information and answer any questions from attendees. They emphasized the importance of safety, ensuring that all demo rides were conducted under strict supervision.

The Chestermere Landing, located at 109 East Chestermere Drive, provided a picturesque backdrop for the event, with its serene waters and scenic views enhancing the overall experience. The event not only served as a platform for boat enthusiasts to explore new models but also as a community gathering, reinforcing Chestermere’s vibrant and inclusive spirit.

“We’re already looking forward to the next show,” said Mulligan. “Each year, we aim to make it bigger and better, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

For more information about future events or to book a demo ride, residents can contact Brendin at Gilligan’s Boat Sales Ltd. at 587-577-9500 or Derek at Absolut Watersports Ltd. at 403-934-2612.

