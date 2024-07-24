Regional personality Teri McKinnon Takes Helm as Sponsor for HMCS Protecteur

Teri McKinnon, a distinguished local personality from just east of Chestermere, has been officially named as the ship sponsor for the HMCS Protecteur, a significant new addition to the Royal Canadian Navy. McKinnon, known for her involvement in community-centric projects, was selected last fall to represent this monumental naval project, underscoring her deep ties and contributions to naval and community activities.

The HMCS Protecteur, under construction and scheduled for commissioning in November, represents a modern class of naval vessels designed to provide comprehensive support to naval task groups. This role comes with historical significance and ceremonial duties, including the christening of the ship, which traditionally involves breaking a champagne bottle over the bow at its launch.

McKinnon’s selection highlights her notable involvement with the Royal Canadian Navy, including her participation in the Canadian Leaders at Sea program and subsequent engagements such as naval symposiums where she has actively promoted civilian-naval relations. Her experience aboard the HMCS Montreal in 2017 further solidified her connection with naval operations, making her a fitting choice for this honor.

The Protecteur Class ships, a significant upgrade from previous models, are based on the design of the German Navy’s Berlin-class replenishment ships. They are equipped to provide at-sea replenishment and carry a wide range of supplies, including fuel, ammunition, and food, as well as modern medical and dental facilities. The ships will also feature a hangar capable of accommodating two CH-148 Cyclone helicopters, enhancing their operational flexibility

This class of ships is integral to Canada’s maritime strategy, offering enhanced capabilities for global naval operations and support for allied forces. The HMCS Protecteur and its sister ship, the HMCS Preserver, set to launch in 2026, are pivotal to the Royal Canadian Navy’s efforts to maintain robust and versatile naval task groups capable of sustained operations​

The Chestermere-Strathmore region is poised to follow McKinnon’s journey as she steps into her role during the official commissioning of the HMCS Protecteur later this year, marking a proud moment for local and national pride in Canada’s naval advancements.

