RVS approves four-year education plan

The Rocky View Schools (RVS) board of trustees approved the first year of the four-year, 2023 to 2027, education plan.

The education plan is reviewed and adjusted annually. It’s designed to guide schools in the division, and connect RVS’ strategic plan with education priorities, Superintendent of Schools Greg Luterbach explained during the May 25 board meeting.

“Internally, we have to navigate how all of those pieces work together,” Luterbach said. “Our intention is to connect the pieces together.”

The education plan is built on the previous plan and incorporates feedback gathered from students, parents, and teachers.

“We look at if we’re hitting the mark, what we’re hearing from teachers, kids, and parents with respect to the goals we’ve set, where we are going, and where can we hone in on a few key pieces,” Associate Superintendent of learning Lori Meyer said. “The education plan is about honing in on those key pieces and how they connect to the board’s strategic plan.”

Meyer noted it was important the education plan provided consistency in approaches to teaching, learning, inclusion, assessment, and mental health support.

The new education plan was created around goals that are important to the community, such as advancing students’ numeracy and literacy skills, building future-ready students, and creating inclusive, engaging and healthy learning opportunities for students.

“We’ve worked over the last few years with disruption, and because of that, not making as much progress as we hoped to in some areas, but opening our eyes to what is actually needed in some areas,” Meyer said. “We’re still innovators, we’re still flexible, and looking for ways to reach kids, their passions and their interests.”

The education plan addresses numeracy and literacy with a strong focus numeracy instruction, and strong literacy practices in classrooms.

“Building these skills in students is critical for all our teachers. RVS is committed to using proven, research-based, effective strategies to help students read, write and perform math,” the education plan said.

To build future-ready students, the education plan will focus on critical thinking, communication, problem-solving, collaboration, managing information, cultural and global citizenship, creativity and innovation, and personal growth and well-being.

“We’re always focused on building future-ready students, we’re going to put a more strategic effort towards that, creating inclusive, healthy, and engaging learning opportunities for all students,” Meyer said.

The education plan also focuses on creating inclusive, engaging, and healthy learning opportunities for all students by ensuring inclusivity and diversity are celebrated within schools.

“RVS students will also find joy and engagement in their learning. Consistent teaching practices help to create positive and inclusive learning experiences for everyone,” the plan said.

RVS will achieve the goals in the education plan by providing active learning, effective instruction and assessment practices, creating communities of inclusivity, and promoting healthy, safe environments.

Through active learning, students will have a voice in their learning and will be able to decide the best ways to demonstrate their learning and understanding of a topic.

To achieve effective instruction and assessment practices, relevant teaching and assessment opportunities will be delivered while integrating Indigenous ways of knowing.

The plan will also create inclusive communities where all students are connected to each other, creating thriving, positive students who belong.

Lastly, the plan addresses promoting healthy, safe environments where students feel secure and respected.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to work with this education plan for the next four years,” Meyer said. “There is so much potential and opportunity here for our teachers and our students to have a really good positive experience.”