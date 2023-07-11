Scammers are posing as Calgary officers to steal thousands of dollars

Chestermere local law enforcement is alerting residents to be vigilant of fraudulent schemes involving impersonators posing as Calgary police officers. The fraudsters have reportedly been involved in cryptocurrency scams, swindling victims out of significant sums of money.

Over the past few weeks, numerous incidents have been reported where the fraudsters convinced their targets that they owe thousands of dollars in legal fees. The scam frequently involves the impersonator posing as a relative in custody, with a supposed officer demanding payment for lawyer fees in Bitcoin.

Adding to the deception, scammers have managed to spoof the phone numbers of known contacts, bolstering the legitimacy of their claims.

Furthermore, reports have emerged of impersonators claiming to be officers assisting victims in recouping lost funds via a third-party agency, but demanding an outrageous fee for the service.

Calgary police have advised that individuals can confirm an officer’s identity by asking to see a badge, badge number, or photo ID. Alternatively, they can call the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, to verify the officer’s identity.

The police department cautioned, “Scammers often use high-pressure and fear-based tactics in order to receive payment quickly.” They urge residents not to succumb to pressure to transfer money to unknown individuals and to consult with trusted friends or family to confirm the situation’s legitimacy.