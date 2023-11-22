Shaping the Future of Municipal Governance: Chestermere’s Voice in Alberta’s Political Landscape

In the midst of ongoing drama between the city of Chestermere and the Department of Municipal Affairs, two pivotal surveys have emerged, resonating deeply with Chestermere residents. These surveys, launched by Alberta Municipalities (ABmunis), are set to shape the future of municipal governance in Alberta.

ABmunis, a collective of 256 members, is actively encouraging public participation in two online surveys. These surveys, launched on November 7th, aim to gather public and stakeholder opinions on the Local Authorities Elections Act (LAEA) and the Municipal Government Act (MGA).

The first survey, focusing on the LAEA, seeks public input on a significant proposal: should political party affiliations be listed next to municipal candidates’ names on electoral ballots?

City of Edmonton councillor and ABmunis director Andrew Knack emphasized the gravity of these surveys during a recent press conference. “While filling out a survey may seem minor, the implications are substantial. These surveys, which take roughly 10 minutes each, could crucially influence the future of municipal governance in Alberta,” Knack stated.

A revealing ABmunis survey highlighted public sentiment on this issue: 68% of respondents preferred municipal candidates to run as individuals, while only 24% favored party-affiliated candidates. A striking 80% believed that party-affiliated municipal officials would prioritize party lines over community interests.

Reflecting this sentiment, ABmunis members recently passed a resolution advocating for the continuation of non-partisan municipal elections. “To maintain efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability in our municipalities, it’s crucial to steer clear of partisan politics,” the resolution stated, underscoring the belief in the superior accountability and efficiency of local government.

Trina Jones, mayor of Legal and ABmunis board member, reinforced this stance, “We, the elected representatives, best embody the people’s interests. Party politics, we believe, should not interfere with our independence.”

Municipal Affairs Minister Rick McIver, announcing the surveys, highlighted their significance: “The input gathered will build upon previous feedback, shaping local democracy in Alberta. I urge all eligible Albertans to participate and express their views.”

The LAEA survey delves into various aspects of local elections, such as advanced voting, voter eligibility, and the role of political parties. It probes the potential challenges of listing political parties on local electoral ballots.

Conversely, the MGA survey explores issues related to the accountability and transparency of local elected officials. Topics include disqualification rules, conflict of interest, information disclosure, and mandatory training for councillors.

Post-press conference, ABmunis officials expressed concerns that introducing political parties into local elections could foster divisiveness within municipal governments and potentially disenfranchise a growing number of Albertans lacking fixed addresses or government-issued identification.

Both surveys are accessible on the government’s website, Alberta.ca, presenting a critical opportunity for Chestermere residents to voice their opinions and influence the course of municipal governance in Alberta.