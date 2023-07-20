Still time to apply for Alberta Blue Cross’s® Built Together grant program

Alberta Blue Cross’s Built Together grant program is accepting applications until September 18. Each year, this program awards 5 grants of $50,000 for healthy living infrastructure projects across Alberta in one of each of the following areas: Edmonton, Calgary, a secondary city, a rural community and an Indigenous community.

Alberta Blue Cross encourages community leagues, school councils, municipalities and other non-profits across Alberta to apply for the Built Together grant. The application form can be found on the Alberta Blue Cross community website.

Since the program started in 2013, Built Together has provided more than $2 million in funding support to 43 projects across the province. Previously funded projects include outdoor gyms, cycling paths, playgrounds, skate parks, sports courts and outdoor rinks. Funding for the program comes from the ABC Benefits Corporation Foundation.

“Our Built Together program helps Albertans build spaces that foster active living in communities across the province,” says Brian Geislinger, vice-president of Corporate Relations and Community Engagement at Alberta Blue Cross. “Publicly accessible infrastructure promotes physical activity and provides opportunities for social connection to support community wellbeing, and this program is one of the ways that Alberta Blue Cross steps up as a partner in wellness to Albertans.”

