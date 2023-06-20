Strathmore, Rocky View, and Wheatland County partner to improve policing services

The Town of Strathmore Council approved a multi-year RCMP Watch Clerk Program to improve policing services.

Strathmore Town Council approved a Memorandum of Agreement with Rocky View County and Wheatland County for the continued funding of the RCMP Watch Clerk Program.

“This is a great opportunity to extend a regional partnership in a meaningful way. Ensuring we can attract and retain talented candidates for watch clerk positions will improve the efficiency of our RCMP detachment and their ability to serve our communities,” Director of Community and Protective Services, Mark Pretzlaff said.

The funding agreement will cover the costs for three Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) watch clerk positions for three years. Under the agreement, each partner municipality will share the costs equally, a Town of Strathmore press release said.

A watch clerk is an administrative staff member who works the same shifts as constables on a particular RCMP watch.

The watch clerks perform administrative duties, allowing RCMP members to be more active in the community.

Previously, the funding agreements were reviewed annually. However, a multi-year agreement creates a predictable funding model that facilitates better recruitment and retention for the watch clerk positions, the release said.

Wheatland County Council has approved the Memorandum of Agreement.

Rocky View County voiced their support to Strathmore Town Council, and their approval is expected to be finalized in the near future.

“The Town of Strathmore is looking forward to finalizing this ongoing partnership, and the continuation of effective policing services in our region,” the release said.