Strengthening rural communities

The provincial government is working to build economic development capacity, innovation, and growth in communities with the economic development in rural Alberta plan.

“Rural communities are playing a key role in the growth and diversification of Alberta’s economy,” a government of Alberta press release said.

The provincial government is now investing $2.1 million in capacity grants, that will advance regional and targeted initiatives leading to sustainable, rural economic development and diversification.

“Alberta’s government is doing what it takes to ensure rural communities remain a driving force in our economy. Grant recipients will deliver initiatives that strengthen economic development capacity and promote sustainable growth and diversification in our rural communities,” Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Nate Horner said.

The economic development in rural Alberta plan is focusing on rural economic capacity building, with grant recipients supporting businesses and municipalities with resources to enhance economic development opportunities.

Organizations that have received one-time funding to build capacity within their communities include Alberta Municipalities with $150,000 to support their members in accessing grant programs for municipalities, and the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies with $50,000 for the rural development cluster coaching series that focuses on developing agri-tourism, creating rural partnerships and using regional approaches.

Economic Developers Alberta received $130,000 for education and skills training, mentoring and creating networks that share best practices, and Alberta Women Entrepreneurs received $195,000 to expand the NextStep to Success program, offering Indigenous women entrepreneurs with mentorship, business training and guidance on developing small business supports.

“We are grateful to the Government of Alberta for this support of entrepreneurship growth. This funding will expand our NextStep to Success program, offering increased access to capital, connections, and capacity to Indigenous women who are building businesses. Working together as a community, we can build a thriving, inclusive space for entrepreneurs in our province,” Alberta Women Entrepreneurs CEO Marcela Mandeville said.

Rural Municipalities of Alberta received $150,000 for a rural-focused economic development officer course and a micro-grant program to support members in determining economic development opportunities within a municipality, and Young Agrarians received $100,000 for an on-farm apprenticeship program to develop hands-on skills and knowledge to run a rural farm business.

The provincial government has also committed $125,000 to nine Regional Economic Development Alliances to support long-term economic prosperity in their regions, the release said.

“The Regional Economic Development Alliances (REDAs) understand the economic challenges their regions face, as well as the opportunities that are possible. The grants will allow them to continue building and developing regional initiatives that spur economic growth and diversity,” Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean said.

Another $200,000 was also allocated to a one-time grant assisting public library boards in rural areas to strengthen their services and programs to support communities in becoming resilient and sustainable, the Public Library Grant for Skill Development in Rural Alberta.

“Public libraries serve as vital community hubs in small towns and mid-sized cities across Alberta. Libraries are about more than books, they’re places for Albertans young and old to connect to the internet and the world, to build new skills and touch up their resumes, and for newcomers to discover the culture and benefits that our province has to offer. These investments are also a part of our rural development strategy,” Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz said.

The economic development in rural Alberta plan will span five years and focus on strategic directions including identifying and improving economic development-enabling infrastructure to support investment and growth in rural Alberta, advancing entrepreneurship capacity and a culture of innovation across rural Alberta, and enabling skills development in rural communities to enhance workforce capacity for the future.

The plan will also focus on enhancing rural Alberta’s reputation and capacity as a diverse tourism destination and enhancing rural economic development through regional and targeted capacity building.