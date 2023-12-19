University of Calgary Pioneers Global Water Research and Becomes First UN University Hub

In a groundbreaking development for water research and climate change adaptation, the University of Calgary has been designated as the world’s first United Nations University hub focused on water. This historic partnership, aligning the Calgary institution with the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, marks a significant stride in advancing global scientific understanding and solutions to combat climate change.

The announcement was made by Ed McCauley, president of the University of Calgary, during a signing ceremony on campus, emphasizing the university’s commitment to water research. McCauley, whose academic career has been centered on water research, highlighted the hub’s special significance for both the university and the broader Chestermere community.

Kaveh Madani, director of the institute, expressed his enthusiasm for the University of Calgary’s selection, citing its growing focus on water research and its potential to serve as a global role model. The university’s efforts in recruiting top talent in water research and its investment in this field were key factors in its selection.

The hub will concentrate on four critical research areas: understanding changes in aquatic ecosystems, addressing infectious diseases in a changing climate, developing environmental predictions for water sustainability, and enhancing resilience in Indigenous communities. This focus aligns with the shared mission of using science to bring about global change, with a particular emphasis on solutions over problem identification.

Kerry Black, an assistant professor at the University of Calgary’s Schulich School of Engineering, stressed the hub’s role in fostering unique collaborations and disseminating Canadian research and practices on an international scale. The hub’s emphasis on Indigenous engagement and partnerships is set to showcase a novel approach to water management globally.

Calgary’s unique geographical experiences with floods and droughts add to the relevance and urgency of this initiative. Black noted the significant changes in the local landscape, from altered snowmelt patterns to water restrictions, underscoring the need for a comprehensive understanding and response to these challenges.

The signing ceremony saw the participation of notable figures including Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal, Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease, and Alexandra Bugailiskis, former Canadian ambassador and chair of the international advisory committee for the UN University Institute. Bugailiskis, drawing on her diplomatic experience in water-stressed countries like Ghana and Syria, emphasized water’s central role in climate change adaptation and societal development.

This collaboration between the United Nations and the University of Calgary is poised to create a robust platform for global engagement and action in water research. With the recent establishment of the Canada Water Agency, the country is uniquely positioned to contribute both domestically and internationally to one of the most pressing global challenges of our time. For the Chestermere community, this represents not only a source of local pride but also a beacon of hope and innovation in addressing the global water crisis.

