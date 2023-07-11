Walmart opens its newest western fulfillment centre in Balzac

We all love the convenience of online shopping, and now it’s about to get even better for Chestermere residents. Walmart has recently opened its impressive $100-million fulfillment centre in Balzac, a mere 30-minute drive from our community. This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with cutting-edge robotics and warehouse distribution technology, aimed at enhancing your online shopping experience like never before.

Balzac, located in Rocky View County, has become a vital logistics hub in Alberta, attracting significant investments from large companies. These businesses recognize the excellent supporting infrastructure provided by the county, making it an ideal location for their operations. Walmart’s decision to establish its fulfillment centre in Balzac is a testament to the region’s growing importance in the logistics sector.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Gonzalo Gebara, President and CEO of Walmart Canada, expressed his excitement about the facility’s potential. With a capacity to handle 20 million units per year at full maturity, this fulfillment centre will enable Walmart to offer its customers the same everyday low prices they love, but now with more shopping options. Gebara thanked the Government of Alberta and Rocky View County for their support in creating a favorable business climate, allowing Walmart to expand its operations.

The fulfillment centre represents a significant investment in Alberta, with over $100 million poured into its construction. Moreover, it has created over 100 jobs, further contributing to the local economy. Gebara emphasized Walmart’s commitment to growth in Canada and its dedication to making a difference for Canadian customers. The company aims to offer two-day delivery across western Canada, providing a seamless and efficient online shopping experience for those who choose to shop with Walmart.

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister, Ric McIver, expressed his gratitude to Walmart for their substantial investment in the province. He commended Walmart’s efforts in creating job opportunities and new avenues for Alberta businesses to distribute their goods and services. McIver stressed the government’s commitment to supporting families and individuals, and he proudly highlighted the 16,000 families in Alberta who benefit from employment at Walmart.

Reeve Crystal Kissel of Rocky View County expressed her appreciation to Walmart for choosing to invest in Balzac. She recognized the immense potential for growth within the Balzac community and extended congratulations on behalf of the entire Rocky View County council. Kissel emphasized the added convenience and shopping experience the fulfillment centre brings to families across western Canada.

With Walmart’s fulfillment centre in Balzac, Chestermere residents can look forward to a more streamlined and enjoyable online shopping experience. The proximity of this facility offers easy access to a wide range of products, increased convenience, and the exceptional service that Walmart is known for. Balzac’s emergence as a logistics hub brings new opportunities and benefits to our region, fostering growth and innovation.