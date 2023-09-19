WestJet Reconsiders In-Flight PA Use Following Political Address

For most travelers, the in-flight PA system serves as a source of safety information, perhaps with an occasional update about turbulence or weather conditions. But on a recent WestJet flight departing from Quebec City to Calgary, it became a political platform.

It was a Sunday evening, the close of the Conservative Party of Canada’s convention in Quebec City. Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative Leader, took to the plane’s public announcement system, delivering a 45-second campaign-style speech that surprised passengers. Instead of the usual in-flight announcements, the skies resonated with politics, drawing both laughter and cheers from the audience onboard.

The video of this unusual airborne address has since taken wing online, sparking a variety of reactions and prompting WestJet’s top brass to intervene.

“We pride ourselves on being a non-partisan company,” stated the CEO of WestJet, asserting that the airline is now reviewing its policies regarding the use of the in-flight PA system.

As the video continues to circulate, Chestermere residents and travellers are left to wonder about the balance between free speech and the serenity of their flight experience. Will we see more politicians trying to gain altitude with in-flight speeches, or will airlines ground such announcements? Only time will tell.