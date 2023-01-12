Wheatland County man arrested in possession of firearms and drugs 

The Strathmore RCMP arrested and charged a Wheatland County man with 17 offences.

On Dec. 29, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Strathmore RCMP members responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle that was parked on Township Road 244 east of Highway 1.

The vehicle was reported to have been parked for several hours, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

When RCMP members arrived, the vehicle occupant was found sleeping in the driver seat.

A scale and a baggie with a white substance was visible from the outside of the vehicle.

RCMP members removed the occupant from the vehicle, and he was arrested.

When the man was removed from the vehicle, RCMP members saw a 22-calibre handgun on the driver’s floorboard.

RCMP conducted a thorough vehicle search, finding a loaded 9mm handgun in a satchel on the passenger seat.

During the vehicle search, RCMP seized 1.4 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine in a clear bag with an estimated street value of $140, 4.8 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine in a pink bag with an estimated street value of $480, 52 grams of blue pills believed to be fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $10,400, and 30 grams of what is believed to be a cutting agent.

The man was taken to the Strathmore Detachment where an assessment to determine his level of sobriety was conducted. It was determined the man was impaired by Cannabis.

A bail hearing was held where Oussama Moumi, 22, of Wheatland was charged with 17 offences including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, careless use and storage of a firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 22-calibre handgun was confirmed to have been stolen in a 2013 rural break in near Cochrane, the release said.

Moumi was remanded and issued an immediate roadside sanction for impairment by a drug. He remains in custody.

“I’d like to thank the resident who reported what in their observation was suspicious activity. In this case, a simple report led to an arrest, seizure of firearms one of which was linked to a theft in Cochrane, and seizure of dangerous substances capable of untold harm. Reporting suspicious activity is of great assistance in keeping our communities safe which was evidenced in this investigation,” Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.