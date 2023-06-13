Wild Rose Carnival stopping in Chestermere

The City of Chestermere and Wild Rose Shows have partnered together to bring a first-ever carnival to Chestermere.

From June 16 until June 18, the carnival will feature treats, games, rides, and a firework show at John Peake Park.

On June 9, a City of Chestermere press release explained that city officials were working with Wild Rose Shows to ensure a comprehensive inspection of all of the amusement rides, as a result of incidents in other municipalities.

“The City of Chestermere has been assured that carnival rides are being re-inspected and re-certified by the provincial governing body, the Alberta Elevating Devices and Ride Safety Association (AEDARSA), as well as Alberta Occupational Health and Safety prior to the opening of the carnival in the City of Chestermere,” the release said.

Two rides in question have been removed from operation, the release said.

“The City of Chestermere takes community safety and security very seriously,” Mayor Jeff Colvin said in the release. “Without the appropriate re-certification and approvals, the City of Chestermere will not allow these rides to operate. The safety of our residents is our top priority.”

On June 12, a City of Chestermere press release explained that the city had received official confirmation that the Wild Rose Shows amusement rides successfully passed inspections by AEDARSA and Occupational Health and Safety.

“The City of Chestermere has been actively engaged with Wild Rose Shows and AEDARSA throughout the inspection and clearance process to ensure the safety of all rides,” the release said. “The Chestermere carnival promises to be a thrilling and memorable event for everyone.”