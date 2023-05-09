Wild Rose Carnival to stop in Chestermere

City council and administration are working to bring the Wild Rose Carnival to Chestermere next month.

City of Chestermere Events Manager Nancy Huneault told councillors during the May 2 meeting that she is working through the logistics with organizers to bring the Wild Rose Carnival to Chestermere from June 16 to June 18.

“The mayor has been talking with the organizers, I’ve had a brief discussion with them,” Huneault said. “We are now working through the processes and the logistics.”

She explained John Peake Park will need to be closed from June 12 until June 18, to bring in equipment, set up, and take down.

“We’ll be having conversations with roads and parks, about the logistics. I’ve reached out to the organizer, we went through the list of logistics, insurance, all of the requirements for waste management, security, and building permits,” Huneault said. “We will be following up with more meetings to ensure everything is going to work.”

The carnival will include food, games, rides, and a firework show.

“We invite you to enjoy the summer in the park, and mark your calendar for the event,” Huneault said.