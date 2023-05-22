Women of Unifarm luncheon commences after pandemic

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, members of the Chestermere-Conrich Women of Unifarm commenced the annual luncheon.

On May 10, the daughters and granddaughters of Chestermere and Conrich farm families, along with original members, Joyce McElroy and Lorraine Gillespie, both in their 90s, joined the luncheon at the Glenmore Inn.

Members of the Chestermere-Conrich Women of Unifarm commenced the annual luncheon after a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. From left: Bev Barker, Eileen Ashmore, Judy Rae, Virginia Rae, Nancy Chernos. From right: Lynne Sunderland, Karen Newman, Karen Soderberg, Nicole Chernos. Photo/Lori Soderberg

The unifarm group started in 1926 as the United Farmers Women Association, by farm women in the district, who changed the name over the decades, luncheon organizer Lori Soderberg said.

“The members were always aware of the needs, both economic and social, of all people and helped to fill those needs,” Soderberg said.

As farmers in the area retired and moved to different districts, the group of women continued to meet for a Mother’s Day potluck lunch, then eventually for lunch at the Glenmore Inn.

“For many years, 50-plus ladies met every year at the Glenmore Inn,” Soderberg said. “Although the Women of Unifarm is no longer active, daughters and granddaughters of the original members continue their tradition.”

On May 10, the Chestermere-Conrich Women of Unifarm commenced the annual luncheon at the Glenmore Inn. From left: Lori Sunderland, Joan Bates, Doreen Thomas. From right: Wendy Miller, Gail Miller, Linda Steiert. Photo/Lori Soderberg

Luncheon organizers Soderberg and Lynne Beagle enjoy planning the luncheon, because it brings everyone together, and gives members a chance to meet new acquaintances while sharing memories.