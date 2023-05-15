World Family Doctor Day celebrates the work of family physicians

The Alberta College of Family Physicians (ACFP) is celebrating the work done by family doctors in the province on May 19.

World Family Doctor Day was declared by the World Organization of Family Doctors in 2010 and acknowledges the contributions of family doctors in the health care system.

“Family doctors continually demonstrate commitment to excellence, compassion for patients, and collaboration with teams in their practices,” ACFP Executive Director Terri Potter said. “World Family Doctor Day provides an opportunity to let family doctors know that their work makes a difference for Albertans.”

This year’s theme Family Doctors: The Heart of Health Care, celebrates all of the roles that family physicians must play, by providing long-term, consistent care personalized for each patient and their needs, an ACFP press release said.

“Champions of providing long-term, consistent care personalized for their patient’s needs, family doctors work with team members to serve not only their patients and clinic, but their community as well,” the release said.

The ACFP is now inviting all Albertans to celebrate their family doctors through the Family Docs Rock campaign and share why their family doctor rocks, to receive a Family Docs Rock t-shirt for them and their doctor.

For over two years, the ACFP has expanded the campaign to include a digital library, podcasts, and videos through the Health of Family Medicine program.

The ACFP is a member-based, not-for-profit organization representing more than 5,600 family physicians, family medicine residents, and medical students across Alberta, as a Chapter of the College of Family Physicians of Canada, with more than 42,000 members.

“The ACFP strives for excellence in family practice through advocacy, continuing medical education, and primary care research,” the release said.

Visit, the ACFP website for more information.