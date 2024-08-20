A Timeless Adventure Awaits at the Strathmore Medieval Faire

The Strathmore Medieval Faire & Artisan Market is returning to the Strathmore Stampede Grounds from August 23-25, inviting families and businesses for a thrilling step back in time. After a highly successful debut last summer, the event is poised to delight even more attendees this year with its array of medieval-themed attractions and activities.

Organized by Gail Stamp of LegendWorks Events Inc., the fair quickly became a staple event in the community, drawing over 4,000 people last year. “The turnout exceeded our expectations and confirmed the community’s interest in unique, interactive experiences that break from the monotony of digital life,” Stamp says, reflecting on the event’s debut.

The Anchor Media team, who attended last year’s faire, have hailed it as a “must-go-to event” for its dynamic blend of entertainment and community spirit. The fair features authentic medieval jousting, a Viking village, armored battles, and a range of interactive activities that cater to all ages. “You’re not just watching— you’re a part of the spectacle,” explains Stamp.

Highlights of the event include real jousting matches, where knights in full regalia compete with lances on horseback, and a Viking village that offers insights into ancient crafts like woodworking and period cooking. Armored combatants also go head-to-head in dramatic battles, providing a gritty taste of medieval warfare.

Children have a special place at the faire, with activities designed to engage their imagination and adventurous spirit. From pool noodle jousting to plastic axe throwing, the younger crowd is well catered to. The faire also offers musical performances by minstrels, storytelling sessions by bards, and magic shows that captivate and entertain.

One of the event’s most celebrated aspects is the Artisan Market, which gathers over 50 craftspeople from across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. This marketplace not only showcases the region’s craftsmanship but also supports local businesses by creating a platform for them to thrive within the medieval theme. “It’s about more than just business; it’s about building a community and enjoying shared experiences,” Stamp comments on the importance of the market.

For Chestermere residents looking for a unique weekend outing that offers fun, education, and community connection, the Strathmore Medieval Faire & Artisan Market is the place to be. Don’t miss the chance to travel back in time and experience the rich tapestry of medieval life while supporting local artisans and businesses.

Admission to the Strathmore Medieval Faire & Artisan Market is only $14 for adults , and tickets for children aged 7-12 and seniors 65+ just $11. Children under seven are admitted for free. Further information is available on the event’s website https://calgarymedievalfaire.com/strathmore-medieval-faire-artisan-market-home/

