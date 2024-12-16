Alberta Government Invests $20 Million in Carseland Synthetic Diesel Facility

The Alberta government has announced a $20 million investment in a synthetic diesel facility near Carseland, a hamlet about 30 minutes South east of Chestermere. The move aims to bolster local employment and stimulate economic growth. This funding is provided through the Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program (APIP), which encourages private sector investment in Alberta’s petrochemical sector.

The facility, owned by Rocky Mountain Clean Fuels, has been under development since 2010. The $173 million plant has created over 900 jobs during construction and operation and is expected to produce 500 barrels per day at full capacity.

Chantelle de Jonge, MLA of Chestermere-Strathmore, emphasized the program’s role in making Alberta, including rural areas, an attractive jurisdiction for investment. She noted that, in addition to the good-paying jobs created for construction and operations, the facility will generate economic spinoffs in the Carseland region.

The APIP offers grants worth 12% of a project’s eligible capital costs, provided the capital investment is at least $50 million. These grants are issued to companies after projects become operational.

Future expansions of the plant may include increasing daily fuel output, integrating hydrogen production, and adding renewable feedstock to further enhance sustainability. This project exemplifies the incredible opportunities created through collaboration between industry, the provincial government, and municipalities, according to Wheatland County Reeve Amber Link.

Rocky Mountain Clean Fuels is the first project to receive APIP funding outside of the Edmonton region. The province-wide program aims to provide an economic boost in rural Alberta. Production at the facility began at the end of November.

This investment aligns with Alberta’s strategy to diversify its energy sector and promote sustainable economic development in rural communities.

