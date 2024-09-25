Calgary and Chestermere Lift Water Restrictions Following Major Repairs

Chestermere, AB – After a challenging summer marked by water restrictions and extensive repairs, in Calgary, Chestermere has lifted their conservation measures, much to the relief of local residents. The end of these restrictions comes after significant repairs to the feeder main, which supplies approximately 60 percent of the drinking water to both communities.

Francois Bouchart, Calgary’s director of capital priorities and investment, welcomed the news on Sunday. “You may have a mountain of laundry you’ve been waiting to tackle, a pressure-wash job that you’ve been holding off, or you may just want to take that extra-long, guilt-free shower,” he said. However, he urged residents to space out their water use in the coming days, as the system transitions back to normal.

Residents served by Calgary’s water system have been living under strict water conservation rules since June 5, when a massive rupture in the feeder main caused significant flooding in Calgary and prompted urgent action from city officials. A directive was issued for residents to reduce their indoor water use by 25 percent, leading to the closure of car washes and indoor pools.

The emergency repair efforts were swift but extensive, with crews discovering five additional weak spots in the infrastructure. Calgary declared a state of local emergency that lasted until just before July’s Calgary Stampede. Most restrictions were lifted at that time, allowing public outdoor pools to reopen and giving residents a glimpse of normalcy.

However, the challenges were far from over. In early August, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced that further testing on over 10 kilometers of piping revealed more than a dozen additional problem areas that required immediate attention. Once again, residents were urged to conserve water indoors, and a sweeping ban on outdoor watering was reinstated.

Throughout this period, daily updates on repair progress and water usage were provided to the public. Non-potable water filling stations were established for residents wishing to maintain their gardens during the restrictions. The city also encouraged residents to monitor their water use closely, as there were days when consumption exceeded the limits required for safe system operation.

“This has not been easy,” Bouchart acknowledged. “We have asked you to make some changes to your most basic routines and make sacrifices so that we had enough water for essential uses.”

Looking forward, Calgary expects to receive a forensic report from consultants by the end of October, detailing the root causes of the issues with the feeder main. Bouchart assured residents that findings would be shared as soon as they are available.

The financial burden of the emergency repairs is significant, with costs for the initial emergency work estimated between $20 and $25 million, and subsequent repairs projected at an additional $15 to $20 million. Mayor Gondek has committed to working with other mayors across Canada to secure funding sources aimed at improving infrastructure safety and reliability.

When questioned about potential compensation for residents and businesses impacted by the disruptions, Bouchart indicated that the city is already in contact with affected parties and that recommendations will be forthcoming.

As Chestermere residents breathe a sigh of relief at the lifting of water restrictions, they can look forward to resuming their normal routines without the looming worry of conservation. The summer’s challenges have underscored the importance of reliable infrastructure and community resilience, reinforcing the need for ongoing investment in the systems that support daily life.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to stay informed and engaged as the city continues to work towards ensuring safe and reliable water service for all. The lifting of restrictions is not just a return to normalcy; it is a testament to the strength of the Chestermere community in overcoming adversity together.

