Canadian Country Artist Amanda Keeles Announces Release of Debut Album “Can’t Stop Me Now!” After Decades of Waiting

A captivating musical journey of empowerment, self-determination, and the pursuit of lifelong dreams, Country artist Amanda Keeles unveils her invigorating debut album, “Can’t Stop Me Now!”. Her rich, ribbon-like vocals come straight from her soul, sharing deeply personal narratives drawn from a songbook overflowing with a lifetime of compositions. Leaving behind a professional career in finance and a marriage that did not support her creative pursuits, Keeles waited her entire adulthood to pursue the music career she had always dreamed of having. Her emotive, expansive vocals deliver messages of empowerment, love, and cherished memories directly from lived experience. After decades of honing her craft in private, Amanda Keeles invites listeners into her remarkable world of perseverance, sharing her life’s work of upbeat anthems, stadium-sized messages of empowerment, and touching ballads.

Having released only three singles in the span of her one-year-old career, Keeles has already been featured on SiriusXM’s “Top of The Country”, CTV News London, and reached #5 on the Canadian Country Indie Top 100 chart. Her music has been added to over 50 commercial radio stations in Canada and numerous more across the world, with her social media accounts organically hitting 17,000 followers long before her career hit the one year mark. To create her first musical release, Keeles collaborated with top level Canadian Country music talent, working with Grammy and Canadian Country Music Award (CCMA) nominated producer Johnny Gasparic, and CCMA and JUNO Award winning musicians Justin Kudding (Brett Kissel), Chris Byrne (The Road Hammers), Joey McIntyre (Duane Steele), Keith Floen and Therry Lawson (The Travelling Mabels) and Calgary artist Bill Blayney. “Can’t Stop Me Now” was recorded at MCC Studio, a five time CCMA Studio of the Year award winning recording studio.

Truly a lifetime in the making, “Can’t Stop Me Now!” is a vibrant and explosive musical introduction to a lifelong, yet unrevealed artist. On a Country music canvas splashed with Classic Rock and colours of Pop, Amanda Keeles illustrates her exceptional ability to communicate emotion and experience, blend genres, and flow between tempo to reveal exactly who she is. Unstoppable, determined, and fiercely creative, Keeles’ inspiring journey and unforgettable music are uniquely motivating and empowering. Through skillfully written songs, the unwritten language of melody, and the courage to leave behind everything that held her back, Amanda Keeles’ introduction to the musical world is an exhilarating moment for both the artist and anyone who can relate to finally pursuing their dreams. Keeles shares, “It was like putting of a collection of my life’s journey into one album. Every song that I’ve written has been during one point in my life, my milestones, memories, major events, and turning points. To have that all collected on one album is simply euphoric.”

An electric, musical personification of Keeles’ journey, “Can’t Stop Me Now” opens with its title track, telling the story of a subject who bravely follows their dreams after years of waiting. Creating the unstoppable momentum that comes with going all in, the song honours the courageous journey which saw the artist leave behind everything that held her back, simultaneously inspiring those thinking of making a change to do the same. Opening with a melodic blend of acoustic and electric guitar, Keeles’ unites her love of Classic Rock and Country, moving from the delicate delivery of the tracks’ first verse to its booming, anthemic, and searingly motivational Rock-filled chorus.

Followed by “Playin’ It Cool”, a rhythmic, stadium sized Country song that includes hints of Rock and Pop, Keeles has fun breaking the heart of the local serial heartbreaker. With an invigorating beat, heavy drums, and an unforgettable guitar lick, the empowered track serves a hefty dose of female empowerment through its’ true story of charming the charmer. The album also includes “This I Want For You”, a deeply moving ballad about the end of a long-term relationship while wanting the best for the other person. Beginning with the delicate interplay of piano, Keeles’ preferred instrument to write songs on, and the slow strum of an acoustic guitar, the poignant and heartfelt lyrics tell a relatable tale of needing to move on from someone and genuinely wishing them well.

Through exceptional storytelling, stirring melodies, and the courage to jump in headfirst, Amanda Keeles introduces herself as an unstoppable musical force, boldly and unapologetically moving into the life she wants from the comforts of marriage and stability of an established career. A remarkable debut release from an artist who seamlessly moves between topic, style, and content with the ease of veteran artist, “Can’t Stop Me Now!” is both an album and an invitation for anyone who dreams of something different. “You have to make your own destiny happen”, Keeles shares, and embodies, as she launches her first album in what will be a long and prosperous career.

