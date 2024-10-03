Chestermere Approves New Sites for High School and Recreation Centre

Exciting developments are underway in Chestermere as the city council has officially approved new sites for a high school and recreation centre in Dawson’s Landing. During the recent city council meeting, two key reports presented by city administration were given the go-ahead. The approval paves the way for the construction of a 900-student high school and a much-needed recreation facility, serving as a major investment in the city’s growing population.

Mayor Shannon Dean expressed optimism about the project, stating, “We can now say that we have a site that’s ready to go.” This comes as welcome news for the community, as it addresses the increasing need for educational and recreational facilities in the fast-growing city.

The high school, designed to accommodate 900 students, will be constructed on land now set to be transferred to Rocky View Schools, ensuring that students from Chestermere and surrounding areas have access to local educational facilities. Councillor Murray Grant emphasized the importance of the new developments, calling it a “big day for Chestermere,” and noted that the city is eager to explore any synergies between the school and recreation centre that can further benefit residents.

One of the key points of interest is the financial model supporting the high school project. According to the city, residents will not bear the financial burden of the new school, as the land has been secured without any direct cost to the local community. Councillor Kiran Randhawa highlighted this aspect, saying, “It’s not a burden on the Chestermere community or any of the individuals,” underlining the council’s commitment to keeping projects cost-effective.

The recreation centre, which will be developed on the remaining 13.09 acres in Dawson’s Landing, is also poised to provide a range of amenities for residents. Chestermere’s rapidly expanding population has long sought improved recreational facilities, and this project is expected to fill that gap, catering to both youth and adults in the area. While specific details about the centre’s amenities have yet to be finalized, early plans suggest a focus on fitness, wellness, and community sports.

These projects follow Chestermere’s broader vision for community development, with a focus on creating vibrant, family-friendly spaces. As the city continues to grow, local officials are keen on ensuring that infrastructure keeps pace with population increases, helping Chestermere maintain its reputation as a desirable place to live.

With these new sites approved, the city has set a solid foundation for the future, and construction is expected to proceed in the near future. For now, residents can look forward to new opportunities for education and recreation, as Chestermere takes another step forward in its development journey.

