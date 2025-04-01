2025 Community Mental Health Fair Promoted Wellness and Resilience

On Saturday, March 15, Chestermere’s vibrant community came together at the Chestermere Recreation Centre for an event that underscored the city’s growing commitment to mental wellness. The 2025 Community Mental Health Fair, coordinated by members of the Mental Health Coalition—including Bal Sull of Sull Psychology, Terry Gill, Anisha Gardiner, Amanda O’Brien & Coralee McIntosh from Synergy, Leslie Racz of CRPCN, Marilyn Roughly of SARVSS, Yvonne Harris from Recovery Alberta, Steven Burness representing the City of Chestermere, and Robyn Weatherley of the Chestermere Public Library—delivered a day of education, dialogue, and community celebration.

Designed to welcome everyone from parents and caregivers to coaches, mentors, and youth, the free event focused on reducing the stigma associated with mental health challenges and raising awareness about available local resources. According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada, one in five Canadians faces mental health issues—a statistic that resonates deeply within our community and highlights the importance of events like this. By bringing together service providers and professionals in one accessible location, the fair aimed to empower residents with practical strategies to support their own mental health as well as that of family and friends.

Throughout the day, over 220 attendees explored a variety of trade fair booths set up by local organizations offering programs and services related to mental health and wellness. These booths operated from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., providing attendees with up-to-date information, interactive resources, and the chance to ask questions in a supportive environment. Local service providers and mental health professionals reinforced the message that seeking help is not only acceptable but essential to building a healthier, more resilient community.

Adding a dynamic element to the fair, local youth partnered with experienced professionals to present a series of 20-minute sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. These presentations tackled pressing topics including eating disorders, self-worth, social relationships, family dynamics, and the impact of social media on mental health. This innovative format allowed younger community members to voice their perspectives and engage in intergenerational dialogue—an important step in breaking down the barriers that often surround mental health discussions.

A standout moment of the day was the keynote address by Ryan Straschnitzki, a Humboldt Broncos survivor and an inspirational mental health and disability advocate. Straschnitzki, whose life was forever altered by the tragic 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash, shared his personal journey of resilience. Paralyzed from the chest down by the accident, he has since transformed his challenges into a mission of hope, establishing the Straz Strong Foundation to promote adaptive sports and community support. His moving speech shed light on the daily struggles of non-accessibility, limited funding for therapies, and the challenges of securing vital medical supplies. Straschnitzki’s candid reflections and heartfelt call for community support resonated strongly with the audience, galvanizing local residents to contribute to initiatives that foster inclusivity.

In addition to the educational components, the fair featured a community raffle where 25 prizes were awarded. The prizes, ranging from gift cards and self-care baskets to Calgary Flames swag—including a signed jersey by Ryan Straschnitzki—and even a Nintendo Switch, were donated by community members. This raffle not only added a fun, interactive element to the day but also underscored the generosity and spirit of Chestermere.

Feedback from the event was overwhelmingly positive. Attendees praised the informative presentations, the engaging role of youth speakers, and the presence of local figures such as the Mayor, Council members, firefighters, RCMP, peace officers, and MLA de Jonge. Highlights of the fair included an exclusive meet and greet with Ryan Straschnitzki, who not only signed mini hockey sticks emblazoned with the slogan “Stick it to Stigma” but also took time to interact with community members until the event’s close.

As Chestermere looks ahead, plans are already underway for next spring’s mental health fair—a promise to continue fostering open conversations and supporting local mental wellness initiatives. This landmark event has set a promising precedent for the community, reinforcing the idea that together, we can build a more informed, inclusive, and compassionate Chestermere.

