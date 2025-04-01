Hump Hockey completes successful 5th season

Hump Hockey building on four previous years of effort and work within the Chestermere Community, completed what many might consider its most successful season, this past Wednesday at the Chestermere Arena.

Co-founder Peter Carriere, indicated that “while we had a vision of what we wanted to create, we have been tremendously impressed with the speed at which we have been able to accomplish many of our goals”.

The program was designed to replace the social gathering every Wednesday during the summer, at Lakeside Golf Course. Once the snow started to fall, “we wanted to create something that allowed many of the golfers and non-golfers who socialize at Lakeside an opportunity to see each other over the winter months and sprinkle in some Canadian tradition – hockey,” added Brent Ladds

Ladds continued “we owe a great deal to our three principle sponsors, Inland Machine Services – Tim Reid, First General – Jasred Maillot, and Skyline Exhibits Alberta – Bobby Scott for their continued support”.

The players, the majority of whom are Chestermere and area residents, range in age from 39 to 82, with varying skill levels, but they are able to enjoy a competitive game every Wednesday afternoon, and retain bragging rights for their efforts, until the next game.

Dr. Ben Sader of Strathmore, a new addition to the Hump Hockey program this year, indicated it has been a great experience for him, and he looks forward to the Wednesday gathering, each week.

The group went into full Championship mode after their March 19th game preparing for their final on Wednesday, by hosting the annual player selection draft for the Championship game and their pursuit of the IMS Hump Cup.

With both goalkeepers, Mike Smith, and Brad Mayer captaining the selections for their respective teams, 28 players were chosen for the final game, which was won by Team Smith.

The game was officiated very competently by Chestermere’s Mayor, his worship Shannon Dean who has been volunteering for the assignment for the past three seasons.

“ It’s always an honor to come out and ref the IMS Hump Cup game. Sports has a unique way to bring people together and its great to see some of these guys coming out, playing hockey and raising money for a great organization, like the food bank. The feeling of community with these gentlemen is inspiring”!

