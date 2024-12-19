Chestermere charge youth after assault

Chestermere, Alta. – On Dec. 16, 2024, Chestermere RCMP received a report of an assault of a youth in a back alley in Chestermere. A video of the assault has spread on social media and RCMP have received additional reports from concerned individuals who have seen the video. Chestermere RCMP have conducted an investigation and have identified those involved.

On Dec. 17, 2024, RCMP arrested and charged a youth with:

Assault causing bodily harm;

Uttering threats .

This youth was released from custody with their next court date set for Feb. 20, 2025, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Strathmore.

Additionally, RCMP have charged another youth under the Chestermere antibullying bylaw. This offence carries a penalty of $500.

Videos such as these are disturbing to watch. Chestermere RCMP want to assure the public that this incident has been investigated and appropriate enforcement action has been taken

