Chestermere Community Rallies for Record-Breaking Hockey Marathon to Support Children’s Hospital

In an extraordinary display of endurance, community spirit, and philanthropy, Chestermere is once again preparing to host a remarkable event that transcends the boundaries of sport. An ambitious group of 40 players is gearing up to break the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive hours of playing ice hockey, with the dual aim of raising funds for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation and shining a light on the fight against pediatric cancer.

This tradition of breaking records to support a noble cause began in 2012, when the inaugural game saw 40 men take to the ice, playing for 246 hours straight and raising $1.2 million for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation. The success of the event sparked a biennial tradition, with subsequent games in 2014 and 2020 pushing the boundaries even further. The 2014 event raised $1.7 million and set a new record with 248 consecutive hours of play, while the 2020 game amassed almost $1 million and extended the record to 261 hours.

As we approach the 2024 iteration of this extraordinary event, scheduled for April 5 to 16 at the Chestermere Recreation Centre, the stakes are higher than ever. The players, led by veteran organizer Alex Halat, are not just aiming to surpass their previous record by logging more than 262 consecutive hours on the ice; they are also determined to make this year’s fundraiser the most impactful yet. Halat, who has been instrumental in the event’s success over the past decade, brings a wealth of experience and an unwavering commitment to the cause.

“This past year has made all of us so much more aware of the fact that to fight viruses and life-threatening diseases, we need the best health-care resources and the best science,” Halat remarked. His words echo the sentiment of a community united by a common cause: the well-being of children facing the unimaginable challenge of cancer. It’s a battle no child or family should face alone, and through this event, Chestermere and the surrounding areas are stepping up to offer their support.

The game is more than a test of physical stamina; it’s a tribute to those bravely fighting cancer today and a memorial for those who have lost their battle. Each hour spent on the ice is a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the power of community action. Over the years, these hockey marathons have raised close to $4 million for cancer research, a testament to the generosity and dedication of all involved.

As the event draws near, the excitement within the Chestermere community is palpable. The Chestermere Recreation Centre will become a hub of activity, where players and supporters alike will converge in a shared mission. The event is not just an opportunity to witness a world record being broken; it’s a chance to be part of a larger movement that offers hope and support to those in need.

The organizers hope to see a large turnout, encouraging residents to cheer on the players as they embark on this grueling 11-day challenge. The support of the community not only boosts the morale of the players but also plays a crucial role in raising awareness and funds for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation and other local charities.

As we look forward to the 2024 hockey marathon, it’s clear that this event is more than just a game. It’s a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved when a community comes together for a cause that touches us all. The players on the ice represent the best of Chestermere, showcasing the strength, compassion, and solidarity that define our community. Join us at the Chestermere Recreation Centre from April 5 to 16, 2024, as we make history once again, one hour at a time.

