Chestermere Council Approves 2025 Budget

On December 18, 2024, Chestermere City Council convened a special meeting to approve the 2025 municipal budget, marking a significant step in the city’s fiscal planning. The approved budget comprises a Capital Budget of $25,101,149 and an Operating Budget of $55,557,016, reflecting the city’s commitment to balanced development and efficient service delivery.

Capital Budget Highlights

A substantial portion of the Capital Budget, amounting to $15,155,000, is earmarked for roads and infrastructure projects. This allocation underscores the council’s dedication to enhancing transportation networks and ensuring the safety and efficiency of the city’s roadways. Additionally, $1,845,829 is designated for schools and recreation facilities, highlighting the city’s investment in educational infrastructure and community well-being.

Notably, the budget includes provisions for the development of a new high school in the Chelsea and Dawson’s Landing areas. The project entails approximately 800 meters of roadway and 200 meters of sanitary line to meet provincial site readiness requirements. These infrastructure developments are crucial for accommodating the educational needs of Chestermere’s growing population.

Operating Budget and Tax Rates

The Operating Budget of $55,557,016 ensures the continued delivery of essential services to Chestermere residents. In a move welcomed by taxpayers, the council announced that there would be no immediate increase to the municipal tax rate. Discussions regarding potential adjustments to the tax rate are scheduled for April, providing residents with a period of financial stability.

Future Projects and Strategic Planning

Looking ahead, the council has outlined key projects slated for 2026 to 2029. These include the construction of a recreation centre, the establishment of a second fire hall, and the repair of the bridge at Chestermere Boulevard. These initiatives align with the city’s 2024-2029 Strategic Plan, which emphasizes focused leadership, responsible community stewardship, economic diversification, and the fostering of inclusive social connections.

Public Engagement and Transparency

The budget approval process involved multiple public meetings, allowing residents to engage with and provide input on the proposed allocations. The council’s approach reflects a commitment to transparency and community involvement in municipal decision-making. Residents are encouraged to review the full budget document, available on the City of Chestermere’s official website, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the city’s financial planning and priorities.

Between January and March, the council will conduct a final assessment of the budget, with adjustments to the Operating Budget made as necessary. This period allows for the incorporation of any new information or changing circumstances to ensure the budget remains responsive to the needs of the community.

The 2025 budget approval marks a pivotal moment for Chestermere, setting the stage for continued growth and development. By prioritizing infrastructure, education, and recreation, the council aims to enhance the quality of life for all residents while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

For more detailed information on the 2025 budget and upcoming projects, residents can visit the City of Chestermere’s official website.

